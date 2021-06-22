Morning News – June 22nd

Weather

Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 15. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening then clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 150,780 398 3 1 395 6 110 Updated: June 21, 2021, 2:10 pm

Immunization Status in Algoma (Last Updated: 9:45 AM, June 21, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered 96,853 # of people who received their first dose only 55,285 # of people who are fully vaccinated 20,764 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 76,069 Population coverage

% of population that has received at least one dose 66.5% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 75.0% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 20.5% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 55.0% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 76.3% % of adult population (18+) that have are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 21.8% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon; eleven (active), six (under control), one (held) and four are not yet under control. The fire hazard is highly variable ranging from low to extreme across the Northeast Region. Recent scattered precipitation has lowered the fire hazard in some parts of the region, while others that have not seen as much precipitation are maintaining a high to extreme hazard. Parts of the Sudbury, Timmins and Chapleau sectors are showing an extreme hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

There were no new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the afternoon of June 21, with 26 active fires in the region. One fire is not under control, nine are being observed, four fires are being held and 12 fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with areas of high hazard in the Kenora and Red Lake districts.

News Tidbits:

It is disappointing to be opening and not able to see the Canada Day Fireworks on Canada Day. However, it is easy to understand that it takes preparation many months earlier to plan and order the fireworks for the amazing show that our volunteer fire department does every year. With the uncertainties of COVID-19 and the abilities to be allowed to hold such a large gathering – the risk of such an investment was best avoided. I’m sure they will be back next year bigger and better than ever! A huge thanks to the firefighters for their work in the past. A very good thought – The Wawa firefighters will get to have a day with their family!