Morning News – June 18th

Weather

Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 149,792 397 3 1(1) 394 6 110 Updated: June 17, 2021, 1:15 pm

Doses administered to Algoma residents (10:45 AM, June 17, 2021)

Total doses administered 89,372 # of people who received their first dose only 58,686 # of people who are fully vaccinated 15,343 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 74,029 Population coverage

% of population that has received at least one dose 64.7% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 73.0% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 15.1% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 43.3% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 75.0% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There were five new fires discovered in the Northeast region by mid-afternoon on June 17. There are seven other active fires in the Northeast region, of these, two are not under control, four are being held and one is under control.

The fire hazard ranges mostly from high to extreme across the Northeast region today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Six new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 17. At the time of this update, there were 30 active fires in the northwest region. Eight fires were not under control, five fires were being held, seven fires were under control and 10 fires were being observed. Three fires were called out today.

Warm temperatures and high winds have escalated wildland fire hazard conditions to extreme to high throughout most of the region today.

News Tidbits:

After 70 years, the Ontario Fire College in Gravenhurst closed on March 31st,2021. The Ontario government said that training would now be offered at 20 smaller regional training centres across the province, where both online and in-person training will be offered. It was good news to hear that the Sault Fire Service in talks to become a regional fire training centre. SSM’s city council has authorized the fire department to continue talks in this process.



The 2021 Northern Ontario Country Music Association (NOCMA) Awards Celebration weekend has been postponed yet again due to COVID-19.

The Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce now has Rapid Antigen Screening Kits for small businesses with less than 150 employees. The tests can be performed anywhere, and results are ready in approximately 15 minutes.

President Joe Biden has signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law yesterday, June 17th, 2021, officially making June 19 a federal holiday and giving national recognition to the end of slavery in America.