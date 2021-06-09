Wawa – 2021 Annual Solar Eclipse

Wawa may see near totality at sunrise – if the clouds, fog and Mother Nature is agreeable. Sunrise is at 5:40 tomorrow morning just as the annular solar eclipse is at 74%. It will take a few minutes for the sun to clear the hills at the end of Wawa Lake and become visible. The best viewing spots will be along the Wawa Lake Waterfront (from Caverhill to Dr. Rose’s Beach”. By 5:47, the largest range of the eclipse at 91% may be visible. At that time, the moon will cover all but the bottom edge of the sun. By 6:50 the show will be over, but it may still be worth your while to get up early and check this out.

Please protect your eyes during this special event! Never look directly at the sun during a solar eclipse (except during the very brief time the sun is in total eclipse; and even then, with caution). Looking directly at the sun can cause permanent damage to your eyes.

How to view a solar eclipse