Horwath responds to deadly London car attack

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath released the following statement in response to London Police Services’ revelation that a Muslim family was targeted and deliberately struck by a driver on Sunday in London, Ontario:

“Words are not enough to express the sorrow and anger we are all feeling in the wake of news that three generations of a family were targeted and killed by a hateful act of Islamophobic terror in London this week.

This family mattered, they were loved, and they should be here today. My heart aches for their relatives, friends, loved ones and their community forced to cope and grieve in the wake of this heinous attack, and devastating loss.

On behalf of New Democrats, I hope that Muslim communities in London and around the province find some solace in grieving together, with a united province surrounding you to offer our love, to promise our solidarity, and to share in your deep and profound grief.

I join all Ontarians to call for not only justice, but action. These murders are part of a rising tide of Islamophobia and white supremacist hate. And it is critical that we stand together – as neighbours, Ontarians and Canadians – to call out and push back against this pernicious, deadly hate wherever we see it, and to build a plan to eradicate Islamophobia from our province.”

London NDP MPPs Peggy Sattler (London West), Teresa Armstrong (London-Fanshawe) and Terence Kernaghan (London North Centre) released the following statement:

“We are horrified and heartbroken to learn of the vicious act of Islamophobic terror in London that targeted a Muslim family.

A small child should not be fighting for his health in hospital, facing a future scarred by this horrific pain and trauma. Three generations of a family should not be gone.

No one should have to fear that they will be a target of hate and violence because of their faith and ethnic background. No one should feel afraid to walk in their community because of the colour of their skin, or the articles of faith they wear. But that is the very real and familiar fear that many Muslim people face in London, and in other communities in Ontario.

London is a community filled with caring people who believe in fighting racism, welcoming new neighbours, and building a more inclusive community. In the strongest terms possible, we say that this heinous act of terror does not represent the loving London we have been building together.

It is long past time for Ontario to do its part in taking the very real threats of Islamophobia, white supremacist hate, and systemic racism in our province seriously – and act decisively to address them, including a fully-funded, province-wide Anti-Racism Strategy.”