Morning News – June 3rd

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 9.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 145,597 393 6 0(3) 387 6 101 Updated: June 2, 2021, 1:50 pm Doses administered to Algoma residents Last Updated: 9:55 AM, June 2, 2021 Total doses administered 67,599 # of people who received their first dose only 53,469 # of people who are fully vaccinated 7,065 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 60,534 Population coverage % of population that has received at least one dose 52.9% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 59.6% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 6.9% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 11.3% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 63.0%

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There were five new fires discovered in the Northeast region by mid-afternoon on June 2 (2 are in the Sault Ste. Marie area).

The fire hazard is mostly high to extreme across the Northeast region today.

Fire ban in effect for Desbarats area: All Johnson Township burning permits are suspended until further notice. A fire ban has been imposed in Elliot Lake and Blind River.​



Northwest Forest Fire Region

No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 2. However, there are 10 active fires in the northwest. Four fires are being held, five fires are under control and one fire is being monitored. Three fires were called out today.

Strong winds and warm temperatures extend a drying trend in the region today resulting in high to extreme wildland fire hazard conditions in all sectors. Please use caution with all forms of outdoor burning.

News Tidbits:

Congratulations to the Big Bird – it opened yesterday!

The Ontario government is investing more than $4.9 million through the Community Museum Operating Grant to support community museums across our province. The grant provides operating funding to eligible community museums, which may be used to fund staff salaries and museum maintenance, or for building and preserving collections, exhibitions and educational programs.



Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, and Jane McKenna, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, to make an announcement about career opportunities for youth at 9:30 a.m.

Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, to make an announcement finalizing changes to improve blue box recycling across the province at 12:15 p.m.