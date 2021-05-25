Breaking News

Fog Advisory (Wawa to Cloud Bay/Dorion)

Fog advisory in effect for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • Marathon – Schreiber
  • Nipigon – Rossport
  • Cloud Bay – Dorion
  • City of Thunder Bay

Areas of dense fog are expected today.

Fog patches have developed and are expected to continue along the Lake Superior shoreline through today and into tonight. Fog may reduce visibility suddenly to near zero. Fog is expected to dissipate overnight or Wednesday morning. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

 

