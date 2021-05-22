Morning News – May 22nd

Weather:

Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Cloudy. Showers beginning this evening and ending after midnight then 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle overnight. Low plus 1.

Fog advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Dense fog today. Dense fog is expected to persist along the shores of Lake Superior until the passage of a cold front this evening. Visibility should improve in areas away from Lake Superior later this morning.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

There is a whole lot more traffic on the highway, so please drive with care. At this time (9:06 a.m.) Westbound traffic is reduced to a single lane in the Alona Bay area due to a collision.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 141,922 383 33 2(2) 350 4 91 Updated: May 21, 2021, 4:00 pm

Total doses administered:

52,389

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 42,053 43.5% 36.7% People fully immunized with first and second dose 5,168 5.3% 4.5% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 47,221 48.8% 41.3%

News Tidbits:

Northeast Forest Fire Region –

There were three new fires discovered in the Northeast Region by mid-afternoon on May 21: Kirkland Lake 1, held at 1.3 hectares, Kirkland Lake 2 is not under control, 0.9ha; and Sudbury 9 is not under control at 0.1 of a hectare. The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate in most northern areas of the region, with some areas north of Highway 11 showing a high hazard. Areas in the southern portion of the region and through the Greater Sudbury area, are showing a high hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, in the Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity in the Kenora area from the KEN025 fire and KEN027 have put in place two Implementation Orders that will remain in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

Kenora 25 (1,850 hectares, not under control)

Kenora 30 (1,083 hectares, not under control)

Kenora 27 (4,480 hectares, not under control)

Thunder Bay 8 (97 hectares, being held)

Sioux Lookout 3 (3,427.5 hectares, not under control)

Sioux Lookout 5 (226 hectares, not under control)

The mayor of Moosonee declared a state of emergency in the community Friday, May 21st, 2021 as the area struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19.