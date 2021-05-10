THE CORPORATION OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA

Spring Water Main & Hydrant Flushing

The Municipality of Wawa Infrastructure Services Department wishes to advise all residents that flushing of water mains will be performed May 17th to May 28th, 2021.

Water may become cloudy or have small particles. This is aesthetic only and not a water quality concern. Please allow your faucet to run until flushed clear.

Your co-operation is appreciated.