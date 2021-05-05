From the Branch – May 5th

Once again we remember the end of WW2 and the participation of our local Veterans.

Yes, for me it is still as clear as yesterday’s COVID news and at the age of 14, it made a big impression on me.

This week in 1945, 75 percent of Holland was liberated and our Canadian troops were having their last battles in the Northern province of Groningen and had liberated the town of Groningen and were enroute battling for Delftzijl the last enemy stronghold. Talks were being held between the Allies and General Blaskovich of the German troops I Western Holland.

Today, they still remember all the fallen troops and civilians who died during the war on May 4th. The festivities remembering that day are held on May 5th, the official day of liberation. So Thank-You, Canada.

Locally because of the lockdown there will be no large events but I hope ALL citizens of Wawa will take a moment to remember.

Wishing all members the best and a speedy end of the pandemic. To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital, or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.