Algoma Public Health (APH) reported 6 new cases of COVID-19, 5 from Sault Ste. Marie and area and 1 from Elliot Lake and area, late Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #305
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 20, 2021
|Case #306
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|April 20, 2021
|Case #307
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 20, 2021
|Case #308
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 20, 2021
|Case #309
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 16, 2021
|Case #310
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 21, 2021
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- 6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#305 – #310) - April 22, 2021
- Morning News – April 22 - April 22, 2021
- Results of Catch the Ace: Week 32 - April 21, 2021