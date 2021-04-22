Breaking News

6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#305 – #310)

Algoma Public Health (APH) reported 6 new cases of COVID-19, 5 from Sault Ste. Marie and area and 1 from Elliot Lake and area, late Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #305 Close contact Self-isolating April 20, 2021
Case #306 Unknown Self-isolating April 20, 2021
Case #307 Close contact Self-isolating April 20, 2021
Case #308 Close contact Self-isolating April 20, 2021
Case #309 Close contact Self-isolating April 16, 2021
Case #310 Close contact Self-isolating April 21, 2021
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*