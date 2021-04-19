5:05 AM EDT Monday 19 April 2021

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today.

Snow will develop this morning and may fall heavily at times during the day with amounts of 10 to 15 cm possible, especially away from Lake Superior.

Travel along Highway 17 and other area roads will likely be hazardous. Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Conditions should improve this evening.