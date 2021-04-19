Hwy 17 (Marathon to Terrace Bay) OPEN

At 2:11 Hwy 17 – Terrace Bay to Marathon was opened. The Schreiber Fire Department has tweeted “Streets and side road very slippery. If you are out, drive with caution.” Highway 17 in that are may not be very nice to travel upon right now. At 1:32 Enviornment Canada noted that, “A band of heavy snow has developed south of Thunder Bay. We have received reports that 41cm have fallen in some locations.”

Hwy 17 – From Terrace Bay (Mill Rd.) to Marathon (Peninsula Rd.) the highway is closed in both directions due to poor road and weather conditions. Traffic control is in place. Use extreme caution in the area.

Snow is beginning to fall in the Wawa area, but isn’t accumulating on the highways yet.

However, the roads appear to be clear until some point between White River and Manitouwadge Corners. If you have to travel for essential services, please be aware of changing road conditions and travel with care.