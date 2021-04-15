Winter Weather Travel Advisory – Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake (Ended 13:15)

Apr 15, 2021 at 14:03
This weather advisory ended at 13:15.
Weather advisory in effect for:
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for early this morning.
Periods of snow mixed with freezing rain will continue early this morning.
As a result, travel could be hazardous due to icy and slippery road conditions.
Conditions will improve later this morning as the temperature rises above freezing.
