Fog advisory in effect for:
Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
White River – Dubreuilville
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.
Dense fog patches are likely today into tonight near Lake Superior. Travel along Highway 17 may be hazardous at times as a result.
Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Elliot Lake Man wins $199,109 in December 26th Lottario Draw - April 13, 2021
- Fog Advisory – Wawa to Pukaskwa Park - April 13, 2021
- Des chapelets pour Pâques! - April 13, 2021