Fog Advisory – Wawa to Pukaskwa Park

Fog advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
White River – Dubreuilville

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Dense fog patches are likely today into tonight near Lake Superior. Travel along Highway 17 may be hazardous at times as a result.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.

