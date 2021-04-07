APH – 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#249-#253)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 5 new cases of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed case:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #249
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 6, 2021
|Case #250
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|April 6, 2021
|Case #251
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|April 7, 2021
|Case #252
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|April 7, 2021
|Case #253
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|April 6, 2021
