Breaking News

APH – 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#249-#253)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 5 new cases of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed case:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #249 Close contact Self-isolating April 6, 2021
Case #250 Unknown Self-isolating April 6, 2021
Case #251 Unknown Self-isolating April 7, 2021
Case #252 Unknown Self-isolating April 7, 2021
Case #253 Unknown Self-isolating April 6, 2021
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*