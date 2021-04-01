Request for Tender – 1 Year contract for Yard Maintenance

Request for Tender

1 Year contract for Yard Maintenance

The Lady Dunn Health Centre is calling for tenders for the Lawn Maintenance

Tender documentation, including terms of reference and selection criteria, can be obtained from :

Andrew Scott, Maintenance Co-ordinator

Lady Dunn Health Centre, 17 Government Rd. Wawa, ON

(705) 856-2335 ext. 3114

email – [email protected]

The tender closes on April 30th, 2021 at 1:00 pm.