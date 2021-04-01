5 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#230-#234)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 5 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. All cases are of close contact, are self-isolating and were tested today, April 1st, 2021. All close contacts are notified by Algoma Public Health. Algoma Public Health is advising anyone who visited Tim Hortons in Sault Ste. Marie, located at the corner of Great Northern Road and Third Line (628 Third Line E), either through walk-in or drive-thru on March 25 and 26, 2021 from 5:30 am – 12 Noon, of potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

People who visited this Tim Hortons on the dates/times listed above are asked to: