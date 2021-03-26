The Wawa Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library says Thank You on 2nd Anniversary!

The Wawa Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library would like to say that after two years of this program starting in 2019, we now have 97 children enrolled and 27 graduates. This would not have been possible without The Wawa Rotary Club believing in this program and becoming the Local Champion. So, a special Thank You for believing in the program.

For those of you who haven’t heard of this program, we deliver each month a free book to children that live in Wawa that are between the ages of newborn and 5 years old.

All a parent has to do is register their child at either the Ontario Early Years Centre on Broadway or the Wawa Public Library. A big thanks to these two supporters for stepping up and collecting registrations.

We also extend a huge Thank You to the following for their generous donations that keep this program going:

Alamos Gold Mine Inc. (photo to follow)

Tbaytel

Wesdome Gold Mine Ltd.

Wawa Ice Fishing Derby

Les and Minerva from All Season Sportswear, Sault Ste. Marie

Amanda Paine for doing a fundraiser on her own to support this program

Maxine Tarchuk

An Anonymous Donor directly through the Dolly Parton’s website

A special thank you to North Algoma Literacy Coalition for teaming up with us to raise funds through a raffle in the Fall of 2019.

Thank you again, we believe this program is beneficial to the children of our community. If anyone would like to find out more about this program or would like to donate you can contact Cathy Cannon, Coordinator for the Wawa Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at 705-856-2250.