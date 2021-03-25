Morning News – March 25th

Weather: Light snow / Freezing drizzle is falling, be careful when walking



Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind north 20 km/h. Temperature falling to minus 3 this morning then steady. Wind chill minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Overcast. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested Confirmed

cases

Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases

Deceased 111,176 224 18

0 206 4 Updated: March 24, 2021, 1:30 p.m.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total doses administered: 15,648

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 13,528 14% 11.8% People fully immunized with first and second dose 1,060 1.1% 0.9% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 14,588 15.1% 12.7%

Last Updated: 9:57 AM, March 23, 2021

News Tidbits:

Hwy 11 – From Longlac to Hearst Hwy is fully closed due to weather. UPDATE: the highway was reopened at 8 a.m.

MPs in the House of Commons have voted unanimously to designate Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day across Canada. On August 1st, 1834, Britain’s Parliament abolished slavery in the British Empire.

The Supreme Court of Canada will release its decision today on whether the federal Liberal government’s carbon pricing regime is constitutional — a ruling that could derail Ottawa’s efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions through a carbon tax-and-rebate scheme.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will make an announcement in support of Greek heritage in Ontario at 1:15 p.m.