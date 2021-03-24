Freezing rain warning: Chapleau – Gogama

3:56 PM EDT Wednesday 24 March 2021

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Freezing rain tonight and Thursday morning north of highway 101.

Showers will transition to freezing rain overnight north of highway 101. Several hours of freezing rain are expected and significant ice build-up is likely before the freezing rain transitions to snow late Thursday morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur.