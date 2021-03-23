Wintry Precipitation forecast for Tonight

Special weather statement in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Mix of wintry precipitation expected including an extended period of freezing rain Wednesday.

Precipitation is forecast to begin tonight as snow over most of the area. However, for areas closer to Lake Superior including Marathon and White River, this precipitation is forecast to begin as rain. However, during the day Wednesday, most of the precipitation is expected to transition to a period of ice pellets or freezing rain. Several hours of freezing rain will be possible, and some significant ice accretions may occur before the precipitation transitions to snow Wednesday night. A few quick centimetres of snow will be possible by the time the snow comes to an end Thursday morning.

Residents are advised to monitor future forecasts as Freezing Rain warnings may be required at a later time.