Special Weather Statement – Chapleau – Gogama

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Locally heavy rain and significant snow melt Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area Wednesday into Wednesday night. Local rainfall amounts up to 25 mm are possible. In addition, very mild temperatures will result in rapid snow melt and significant run-off. The combination of locally heavy rain and run-off may result in localized flooding in low lying areas and water pooling on roads.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office.

