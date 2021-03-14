Breaking News

APH – 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#205 – #208)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19, all from Central and East Algoma.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

 

Note: Following further laboratory information, case #204 announced in the PSA on March 13th no longer meets case definition, and is no longer considered a confirmed case of COVID-19.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #205 Close contact Self-isolating March 13, 2021
Case #206 Close contact Self-isolating March 13, 2021
Case #207 Close contact Self-isolating March 13, 2021
Case #208 Unknown Self-isolating March 13, 2021
Important Information

 

 

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*