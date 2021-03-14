APH – 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#205 – #208)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19, all from Central and East Algoma.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.
Note: Following further laboratory information, case #204 announced in the PSA on March 13th no longer meets case definition, and is no longer considered a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #205
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|March 13, 2021
|Case #206
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|March 13, 2021
|Case #207
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|March 13, 2021
|Case #208
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|March 13, 2021
|Important Information
|
