APH – 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#205 – #208)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19, all from Central and East Algoma.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

Note: Following further laboratory information, case #204 announced in the PSA on March 13th no longer meets case definition, and is no longer considered a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Details of the confirmed cases: