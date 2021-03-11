School Buses Cancelled – White River & Dubreuilville to Wawa

Due the the adverse weather and icy road conditions school bus services from White River (2) to Wawa and from Dubreuilville (1) to Wawa are cancelled this morning. This affects ADSB and the CSCNO schools in Wawa.
SOURCE: ALGOMA & HURON SUPERIOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES
