THE CORPORATION OF THE
MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA
REDUCED LOAD RESTRICTIONS
Due to current weather, the Municipality is placing a half load restriction starting March 11, 2021 on the following roadways:
- Tremblay Flats Road
- Harbour Road
- High Falls Road
- Steep Hill Road
If you have any questions please contact Dan Beach, Director of Infrastructure Services at 705-856-2244, ext. 252.
