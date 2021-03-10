Rain, Freezing Rain and Heavy Snow along Northeastern Lake Superior

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Wawa – White River- Pukaskwa Park

White River – Agawa

Lake Superior Park – Timmins

Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Chapleau – Missinabie

A weather system coming from Wisconsin will bring a mixed bag of rain to snow. A corridor of freezing rain is expected along and north of Highway 101, including Timmins. This includes sections of Highway 17 and Highway 11. South of this corridor, the weather system will bring rain, to the north it will bring snow.

Rain is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and change into ice pellets and snow overnight. During the temperature drop, freezing rain is expected to develop with an ice accretion of 3 to 7 mm expected. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

A rainfall warning is in effect for

Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Blind River – Thessalon

The rain will begin late Wednesday morning and likely last through much of the day. A break in the rain may occur Wednesday evening before resuming overnight. Rainfall accumulations of 20 to 40 mm are anticipated. The ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall due to being frozen and snow-covered.

Rain is also expected for:

Chapleau – Gogama

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Rain with total accumulations of 15 – 25 mm is expected. Rain is expected late this morning and last though most of the day. Rainfall accumulations of 15 to 25 mm are anticipated. The ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall due to being frozen and snow-covered.

A snowfall warning is in effect for:

Atikokan – Upsala – Quetico – Superior West

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Beardmore – Jellicoe – MacDiarmid

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Nipigon – Rossport

Fraserdale – Pledger Lake

from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning with heavy snow with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected in a line approximately from Quetico Provincial Park to Pledger Lake, including Geraldton. This includes sections of Highway 11 and Highway 17.

If you are required to travel be aware of changing weather and road conditions. Be prepared for road closures.

During freezing rain, slow down. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Utility outages may occur.

During heavy snow, remember that visibility may be reduced, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.