Indigenous Art Online Auction to Help Change Lives Through Learning

In continuation of the recent virtual Community Partners’ Evening, which took place in January 2021, Confederation College is getting ready to launch part two of the at-home experience with an Indigenous Art Online Auction on February 26-28th.

“The in-person auction of past Community Partners’ Evening events has always featured Indigenous works from our print collection,” said Kathleen Lynch, President. “They have consistently been our most highly coveted auction items and contribute significantly towards our bursary program for students in need. With students in mind, we wanted to continue the tradition of sharing these meaningful pieces with our community through the creation of an online auction.”

The art up for auction features contemporary Indigenous prints by Norval Morrisseau, Douglas Kakekagumick, Lloyd Kakepetum, Randy Trudeau and John Turo. Opening at 9:00 am ET on Friday, February 26, the auction will remain open for bidding until 6:00 pm ET on Sunday, February 28. Members of the community can access the auction at www.confederationcollege.ca/auction2021.

Confederation College is hoping to build on the over $27,000 raised in part one of the Community Partners’ Evening at Home, with a final goal of raising $35,000 in support of students. All proceeds directly contribute to student bursaries, scholarships, and awards.

“We are extremely grateful for the incredible support received through our ‘Have a Hoot’ event boxes and hope to see that generosity continue with the auction,” said Lynch. “The impact of our bursary program is profound for our students, particularly now during this difficult time. We invite our community to help change lives through learning by participating in our online auction later this week.”