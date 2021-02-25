APH – 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#196) in the Algoma District

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 from Elliot Lake and area. Case #197 was tested on February 22nd, and is a close contact exposure who is self-isolating,
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (35)
Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (12)
Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Yes
|North Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
|Yes
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (146)
|Yes
|Updated: February 25, 2021, 2:40 p.m.
