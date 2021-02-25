Breaking News

APH – 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#196) in the Algoma District

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 from Elliot Lake and area. Case #197 was tested on February 22nd, and is a close contact exposure who is self-isolating,

 

  Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
Central & East Algoma Yes (35)

Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

 Yes
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (12)

Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

 Yes
North Algoma Yes (less than 5) Yes
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (146) Yes
  Updated: February 25, 2021, 2:40 p.m.
