Between the Covers – February 24th

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are; “The Cookbook Club” by Beth Harbison, “Pretty Little Wife” by Darby Kane, “Hush-Hush” by Stuart Woods and the non-fiction book titled “The Last Days of John Lennon” by James Patterson.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK: Our Staff Pick of the Week this week is “Crimson Lake” by Candice Fox.

How do you move on when the world won’t let you?

12:46: Claire Bingley stands alone at a bus stop

12:47: Ted Conkaffey parks his car beside her

12:52: The girl is missing . . .

Six minutes in the wrong place at the wrong time—that’s all it took to ruin Sydney detective Ted Conkaffey’s life. Accused but not convicted of a brutal abduction,Ted is now a free man—and public enemy number one. Maintaining his innocence, he flees north to keep a low profile amidst the steamy, croc-infested wetlands of Crimson Lake.

There, Ted’s lawyer introduces him to eccentric private investigator Amanda Pharrell, herself a convicted murderer. Not entirely convinced Amanda is a cold-blooded killer, Ted agrees to help with her investigation, a case full of deception and obsession, while secretly digging into her troubled past. The residents of Crimson Lake are watching the pair’s every move… and the town offers no place to hide. (from book jacket)

NATIONAL CANADA FLAG DAY COLOURING CONTEST WINNER:

Congratulations to Oliver who is the winner of the National Flag Day Colouring contest! Hope you enjoy your prize! We enjoyed all of the great pictures that were submitted and would like to thank everyone who participated!

COVID-19 UPDATE:

As of this time, the Wawa Public Library will be continuing curbside pickup until further notice. Patrons can call in, email us or place a hold on the website’s online catalogue to request any materials from our collections.

Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 the After School Program will be suspended until further notice. Stay Safe everyone!

Library Board meetings have been cancelled until further notice.

Our drop box is in place for all returns. In order to clean and sanitize library materials, we ask that you do not bring returns to the circulation desk but leave them in the dropbox on your way into the library. Please do not deposit batteries or ink cartridges in the dropbox as they may damage our books.

All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle material and then all materials sit in a box for a minimum of 72 hours. After 72 hours, the material is removed and checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution, and placed on the book cart. The material will sit on the cart for a minimum of 72 hours. After that, materials are then filed back into the collection and ready to be checked out again. This procedure is following the guidelines set by Ontario Library Services-North, Southern Ontario Library Services, and the Algoma Public Health.