Gas Prices Begin to Rise

With the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, gas prices are beginning to rise. Yesterday afternoon, gas was 125.9 in Wawa, and on the highway 129.9. Eleven days ago (February 6th) gas in Wawa was 1.22. It really seems opportunistic of the gas companies when you see the trend that loosening lockdown restrictions means higher gas prices.

Gas in Sault Ste. Marie is reporting prices ranging from 1.259 to 128.9, so Wawa-news anticipates that Wawa’s prices will also rise. Commonly, Wawa is 5 to 10 cents more than the Sault.