Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED (6:25)

From ON511 – “Hwy 17 closed from Wawa to Batchawana Bay due to weather. Updated February 9 at 05:30”

As was mentioned below, motorists can take the alternate route east (Wawa to Chapleau via Highway 101, then 129 to Thessalon, where you meet up with Highway 17. From there you can go west to the Soo or east to Sudbury). Be aware that there is heavy truck traffic because the transports that normally take 17 are taking this route as well. There is a beautiful scenic stretch along the Mississagi River, but that stretch is also very windy and narrow. Watch for oncoming traffic. There is also gas only available at Chapleau, so leave with a full tank of gas.

At 4 p.m. OPP sent a media release out: “On the 6 February 2021, members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had closed Highway 17 from Heyden to Wawa. The Sault Ste Marie OPP would like to update the public that Highway 17 between Heyden to Batchewana is now open.

Highway 17 between Batchewana and Wawa remains still closed. This portion of the highway has been closed for over 52 hours due to snow squalls and poor visibility.

This section of Highway still remains closed at this time until weather conditions and visibility improves.”

The highway continues to be closed.

Snowfall accumulations of up to 10 cm are expected today as the snow squalls continue from Montreal River to Searchmont. The combination of gusty winds and freshly fallen snow could result in near zero visibility in blowing snow. The heaviest snow squall activity will move north out of the area early this afternoon as winds shift to southwesterly.

In addition, a snow squall warning is in effect for Lake Superior Park to Agawa, with snow squalls expected to begin late this morning and continuing tonight. Flurries, heavy at times, and local blowing snow continue early this morning. Locally heavy snow squalls are expected to develop late this morning as winds shift to a southwesterly direction. These snow squalls will continue tonight and may persist through Tuesday. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm per 12 hours are possible with these snow squalls.

Highway 17 remains closed from Wawa to Heyden due to poor weather conditions.OPP tweeted “Highway remains closed due to persisting poor weather and driving conditions.”

The radar at Montreal River is still showing snow squalls from Wawa to Batchawana – and the radar from Marquette shows that snow squalls are still coming across the lake. The snow squall warning for today and tomorrow continues for Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay, with snowfall accumulations of up to 15 cm expected. The forecast of winds gusting to 50 km/h and freshly fallen snow is creating near zero visibility which is why the highway remains closed. Environment Canada is saying, “The heaviest snow squall activity will move out of the area on Monday as winds shift to southwesterly.”

That is great news for that portion of the highway – but in the stretch from Lake Superior Provincial Park to Agawa there is a snow squall watch and guess what, a Winter Weather Travel Advisory! Environment Canada has a snow squall watch in effect, “Snow squalls off of Lake Superior possible on Monday. Locally heavy snow squalls are forecast to develop Monday morning as winds shift to a southwesterly direction. These snow squalls are then expected to continue into Monday night. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm per 12 hours are possible Monday and Monday night. Dangerous winter driving conditions will be possible Monday. Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly.”

The Winter Weather Travel Advisory says, “Flurries, heavy at times, will continue off of Lake Superior today and tonight. Snow squalls are forecast to move back into the area Monday morning. Snowfall amounts of 5 cm per 12 hours are likely with some localized areas getting up to 10 cm. Dangerous winter driving conditions in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow will continue into Monday. Motorists are advised to adjust travel plans accordingly. ”

So maybe the highway will reopen for a brief window, but if the forecast for Monday holds true – the highway is sure to be closed again.

For motorists, another way from Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie is to take Highway 101 to Highway 129 and down to Thessalon. From there you can go east to Sudbury, or west to Sault Ste. Marie.

At 1:32 OPP Communications NE Region tweeted: “UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy17 remains closed between #Heyden and #Wawa due to persisting poor weather conditions. Reopening time unknown.”

Ontario Provincial Police have expanded the highway closure – it is now from Wawa to Heyden.

Highway 17 remains closed.

The snow squalls have shifted and are once again concentrating from Montreal River to Batchawana Bay. In Wawa, Environment is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries, with a high of minus 15. Wind chill near minus 26.

Montreal River is forecasting for snow squalls/flurries with an amount of 10-15 cm. Winds are west 30km/h with gusts to 50km/h.

Highway 17 remains closed at this time. There is no word as to when it will reopen, Mother Nature is holding that information confidential.

Lookong at the radar screenshots taken through the day…

The radar at Montreal River compared against the two below show that the snow squalls are becoming broader and moving to the north. Early this morning the streamers of squalls were thinner and primarily between Montreal River and the Soo. By 6 tonight, the squalls were bearing down on top of Montreal River and north to Wawa. Finally by 9:30 tonight, the squalls seem to have lightened south of Montreal River, but they are now concentrating on Wawa and down to Katherine’s Cove.

If you look at the weather radar images from Marquette, Michigan – those streamers are still coming towards Wawa – Montreal River. I don’t like to make predictions, but I think the highway will be closed for a few more hours at least.

At 9:30 p.m. OPP did move the road closure barricaded so that it is now from Wawa to Batchawana Bay Tourist Information Ent.

E nvironment Canada’s snow squall warning remains from Lake Superior Park to Batchawana Bay. The snow squalls are expected to continue late this afternoon into tonight with additional snowfall accumulations of 15 to 30 cm are still expected late this afternoon through tonight and into Sunday. Snowfall amounts of up to 30 centimetres are respected between Montreal River and Batchawana Bay. The combination of winds gusting to 50 km/h and snow will result in lowered visibility in blowing snow. The risk of snow squalls will continue on Sunday and possibly into Monday. Highway 17 remains closed due to a fatal collision between a tractor trailer and a motor vehicle.

Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 north in Batchewana Bay involving a tractor trailer and motor vehicle. The driver of the motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Highway 17 north is closed between Aweres Township at the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) weigh scales and Wawa.

ON511 has just updated their website, and the highway has been closed due to poor weather conditions.

Highway 17 is closed from Wawa to Goulais River. MTO are currently putting up barricades on Highway 17 across from the OPP Detachment.

Radar at Montreal River is showing snow squall bands in that area.

