Weather Alerts

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for: Manitouwadge – Hornepayne. Environment Canada is warning of a multi-day episode of very cold wind chills.

Extreme wind chill values of minus 40 to minus 45 this morning and tonight. There will be some improvement during the afternoon as temperatures warm slightly, before temperatures fall again in the evening. The extreme cold may continue for the remainder of this week with wind chill values approaching minus 40 each night.

A Snow squall warning in effect from Montreal River to Searchmont. Snow squalls this morning with snowfall accumulations of up to 10 cm today as the snow squalls continue.

The combination of gusty winds and freshly fallen snow could result in near zero visibility in blowing snow. The heaviest snow squall activity will move north out of the area early this afternoon as winds shift to southwesterly.

Snow squall warning in effect for Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls beginning late this morning and continuing tonight. Flurries, heavy at times, and local blowing snow continue early this morning. Locally heavy snow squalls are expected to develop late this morning as winds shift to a southwesterly direction. These snow squalls will continue tonight and may persist through Tuesday. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm per 12 hours are possible with these snow squalls.

Dangerous winter driving conditions are expected. (they make no note of the highway being closed at this time lol).

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Road closures are possible.