APH – 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#163 – #165)

Jan 30, 2021 at 18:27
Algoma Public Health is reporting 7 (seven) new cases of COVID-19 from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #163
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Jan 27, 2021
|Case #164
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Jan 27, 2021
|Case #165
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Jan 27, 2021
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (25)
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (137)
|Yes
|Updated: January 30, 2021 4:45 p.m.
Sault Ste. Marie & Area includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie
