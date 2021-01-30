Breaking News

APH – 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#163 – #165)

Jan 30, 2021 at 18:27

Algoma Public Health is reporting 7 (seven) new cases of COVID-19 from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #163 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 27, 2021
Case #164 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 27, 2021
Case #165 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 27, 2021

 

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
Central & East Algoma Yes (25) Yes
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (137) Yes
  Updated: January 30, 2021 4:45 p.m.

 

Sault Ste. Marie & Area includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie

