First Long-Term Care Home Resident in Wawa receives Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Mrs. Elsie Scott is the first resident of the Lady Dunn Health Centre’s Long-Term Care Home to receive the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Vaccine Taskforce of the health centre had been working diligently to make preparations and was ready to give that first dose shortly after the vaccine was received from Algoma Public Health on January 28th, 2021.

“We have been fortunate in our LTC home to not have had any COVID-19 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic”, said Dr. Robinson, home Medical Director. “It was an exciting day for residents and the team knowing that another level of protection is being added for our most vulnerable persons” he continued.

When asked how she felt now that she’s received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mrs. Scott jokingly said, “the same, I feel the same”. Mrs. Scott’s sentiments ring true with the Lady Dunn’s efforts to keep COVID-19 out of our home. As Ontario experiences wave two of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Dunn Health Centre will continue to do everything possible to protect our Long-Term Care residents.