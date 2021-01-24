Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Wawa – Nipigon)

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Nipigon

Winter Weather Travel Advisory is in effect this morning and is expected to last until this evening from Wawa to Pukaskwa Park. Snow at times heavy due to lake enhancement off of Lake Superior will result in poor road conditions and reduced visibilities. 5 to 20 cm of snow is expected, with the possibility of travel from Wawa to Nipigon to be affected. Snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in heavy bursts of snow will make travel difficult. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Slow down and allow for extra time to reach your destination.