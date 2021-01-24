Weather:
Snow at times heavy. Risk of snow squalls late this morning and this afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 cm except locally 15 cm over higher terrain. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.
Tonight – Flurries ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 20 overnight.
Winter Weather Travel Advisory is in effect this morning and is expected to last until this evening between Wawa and Pukaskwa Park.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|81,572
|150
|20 ()*
|0
|130
|1
|Updated: January 22, 2021, 5:00 p.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.
*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.
(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
- Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Wawa – Nipigon) - January 24, 2021
- Morning News – January 24th - January 24, 2021
- Morning News – January 23rd - January 23, 2021