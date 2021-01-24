Morning News – January 24th

Weather:

Snow at times heavy. Risk of snow squalls late this morning and this afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 cm except locally 15 cm over higher terrain. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight – Flurries ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Winter Weather Travel Advisory is in effect this morning and is expected to last until this evening between Wawa and Pukaskwa Park.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 81,572 150 20 ()* 0 130 1 Updated: January 22, 2021, 5:00 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.