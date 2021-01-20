From the Branch – Jan 20

Yes we are now 1 week into our lockdown and It is hard especially for our seniors. But we have to be strong and our lives depend on everyone obeying the rules. And with vaccinations coming soon, I am sure we will see things improve within the next months. Comrades stay strong and healthy and then we can celebrate the reopening of our Legion Hall and Lounge again. Soon spring will be here and after being vaccinated we can get back to normal.

I think a thank you is proper for our President and executive who are keeping a eye on things and will hopefully soon be able to get everything going again. Thank You.

Johnnie askes his mother:

“Why are so many people getting grey hair?”

So Mother answers “When children do not listen and are just plain miserable the parents get GREY hair!”

So Johnnie said…” Now I got it… Why Grandma has grey hair!!”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.