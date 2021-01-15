APH – 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#137 – #138)

Algoma Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. One case is from Sault Ste. Marie and the other is from Central & East Algoma. One is from close contact and the other is unknown, with both self-isolating.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact.

There have been 138 COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District with 105 resolved with no deaths.