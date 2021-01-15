Access to Care at the Lady Dunn Health Centre during State of Emergency

With the Ontario government declaring a state of emergency due to the increasing COVID-19 infections across the province, the Lady Dunn Health Centre continues to put the safety of our patients, residents, staff and community at the forefront.

During the stay-at-home order, health care services continue to be essential, and therefore we encourage any client needing emergency services to continue to access our facility as required.

The hospital will continue with restricted visitation to all units and decreased offering of non-urgent procedures and services. Virtual appointments will continue to provide continuity and access to care. If you have any questions in regards to the urgency of a service such as blood work or diagnostic imaging, please contact your health care provider for clarification.

During this time, we do understand the impact of isolation on our patients, residents and their families. Therefore, we will continue to facilitate virtual visits for all who may require them. If you require assistance with a virtual visit, call our Activities Coordinator at 705-856-2335 ext. 3105 for an appointment.

When attending the hospital, we continue to require all visitors to be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and travel history, to wear a surgical mask for the duration of their visit, and to wash their hands. Please remember to be courteous with our staff, as your safety is of utmost importance to us.

The LDHC, in consultation with Algoma Public Health, will continue to monitor the COVID-19 developments in our area and make decisions based on best practices for the safety of you and our community.