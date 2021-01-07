Harte Gold Reports Spectacular Production Results for Fourth Quarter and Provides 2021 Expectations

Frazer Bourchier, President and CEO commented, “2020 was an important transitional year for Harte Gold; one in which we made a series of operational enhancements to production and mine planning at the Sugar Zone mine. Since restarting operations, we have made steady improvements across a number of key metrics – including mine ore production, development metres, and processed grades. These changes have resulted in record quarterly production for Harte Gold and exceeding our revised production guidance for 2020.” He added, “I am confident that the improved processes we’ve instituted in 2020 have set the foundation for consistent, stable operational growth and reduced unit costs in 2021 and beyond. We expect to lift our production from 25,649 ounces of gold in 2020 to between 60,000 – 65,000 ounces of gold recovered in 2021, with cash costs between US$800 – US$850 per ounce, due in large part to achieving and maintaining an average daily throughput rate of 800 tpd at near mineral reserve grade.”
