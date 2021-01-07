Harte Gold Reports Spectacular Production Results for Fourth Quarter and Provides 2021 Expectations

Harte Gold announced that last year’s gold production from the White River Sugar Zone Mine was 25,649 ounces, exceeding the upper range of production that was estimated of 20,000 to 24,000 ounces. The fourth-quarter production of 10,835 ounces, is the highest quarterly period of production on record for the young mine.

In 2021, gold production of 60,000 to 65,000 ounces is expected to be reached, with an average throughput rate of 800 tpd during Q1 2021 and then through the remainder of 2021. Harte Gold expects to invest $26 million in mine development. In other projects, including an upgrade of the existing camp and the construction of a heavy equipment shop at an expected cost of an additional $13 million. Exploration to identify and develop new zones of mineralization is budgeted at nearly $5 million.