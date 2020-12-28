Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Montreal River to St. Joseph Island)

Travel could get messy this afternoon and through tonight in a region from St. Joseph Island to Montreal River Harbour. Environment Canada is warning that Lake Effect Snow is expected to develop as snowfall amounts of 8 to 12cm combined with westerly winds gusting to 60km/h may create blowing snow and whiteouts. The worst is expected late this afternoon and through the evening.

Be aware that road conditions change with the weather and be prepared should road closures occur while you are travelling.