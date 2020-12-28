Morning News – December 28

Weather:



Periods of light snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

Winter Travel Advisory between Montreal River and St. Joe’s Island. Environment Canada is saying that Lake Effect snow off Lake Superior is expected to develop this afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 8 to 12 cm combined with westerly winds gusting to 60 km/h may create areas of blowing snow giving reduced visibility. “The most intense activity is expected late this afternoon and through the evening hours when snowfall rates of a few centimetres per hour will be possible at times. Very poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow is likely.”

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 70,278 65 3 (2)* 62 0 Updated: December 26, 2020, 7:50 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

The photos Wawa-news has seen of the ice candles last night at the cemetery looked simply beautiful. Thank you to the volunteers and the Cemetery Committee for being able to make this event work despite the restrictions placed upon them at the last minute by provincial COVID-19 restrictions!

Local author, Ray McGregor has copies of his new novel. “Memoirs of a Noble Man” is an adult novel and from reviews sounds intriguing. The novel is available from Ray immediately, or by mid-January on Indigo and Amazon.