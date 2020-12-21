Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – December 17

Team Rank Wins G.P.
HALL, Dave 1 2 2
HOFFMANN, Jim 1 2 3
TERRIS, Tom 1 2 2
LESCHISHIN, Mark 4 1 3
TURMELLE, Katherine 5 0 4

Game Schedule for January 7, 2021

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye
TERRIS HOFFMANN TURMELLE
LESCHISHIN HALL

Merry Christmas & A Happy New Year!

