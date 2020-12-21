|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|HALL, Dave
|1
|2
|2
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|1
|2
|3
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|2
|2
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|4
|1
|3
|TURMELLE, Katherine
|5
|0
|4
Game Schedule for January 7, 2021
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Bye
|TERRIS
|HOFFMANN
|TURMELLE
|LESCHISHIN
|HALL
Merry Christmas & A Happy New Year!
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Mixed Curling Standings – December 17 - December 21, 2020
- Snow Squall Watch - December 18, 2020
- Long Time Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board Superintendent Retires - December 18, 2020