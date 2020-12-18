Snow squall watch in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Marathon – Schreiber

Snow squalls are expected to develop. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

A cold front moving across northern Ontario today, will bring southerly winds over lake Superior that may generate lake effect snow squalls. These snow squalls are expected to develop late this afternoon or this evening in an area stretching from Marathon east to Wawa and south to Agawa.

Heavy bursts of snow and significantly reduced visibilities at times can be expected late this afternoon and tonight. Travel along Highway 17 during this time may be hazardous.

A total snowfall accumulation of 10 to 15 cm is possible by Saturday morning. Areas closer the lake shore where the temperature is slightly above the freezing mark may accumulate less snow than areas further inland.

The snow squalls will begin to weaken near midnight for Marathon and Wawa and by Saturday morning for Agawa.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.