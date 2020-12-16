Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect through this afternoon for

Wawa to Nipigon

The radar at Montreal River is showing that lake effect snow is occurring off of Lake Superior. Environment Canada estimates that snowfall rates may reach up to 3 centimeters per hour at times, with total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimeters are forecast by this evening.

The heaviest snow will occur between Wawa and Nipigon, so expect poor travel conditions along this stretch of Highway 17. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be significantly reduced in heavy snow or blowing snow.