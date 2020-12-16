Ontario Government Investing over $1.86 million to help Northern College in Timmins

The Ontario government is investing over $1.86 million in capital funding to help Northern College this year. This funding is part of the province’s $466 million total investment in capital funding to help colleges and universities across Ontario address their deferred maintenance backlog. Work will include critical repairs and updates, while supporting the renewal of infrastructure campus projects. These improvements will provide students, faculty and staff with a learning environment that is more modern and safe.

The announcement was made today by Norm Miller, MPP Parry Sound—Muskoka, on behalf of Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities.

“New and updated facilities along with the latest learning tools and equipment are critical parts of a postsecondary education,” said MPP Miller. “By investing in postsecondary infrastructure, we are supporting economic recovery, creating jobs and ensuring students obtain the skills they need for the in-demand jobs of today and tomorrow.”

This year, as part of the Facilities Renewal Program (FRP), Northern College is receiving over $1.59 million. The 2020-21 FRP funding represents an increase of more than $1.32 million – or 488 per cent over and above last year.

As part of the Colleges Equipment and Renewal Fund (CERF), the government is also providing Northern College with $269,800 in capital funding. This is part of the province’s $20 million investment in capital funding to help Ontario colleges purchase and renew instructional equipment and learning resources. For 2020-21, CERF funding is also being used to purchase equipment to support student virtual learning during COVID-19.

“Well-maintained facilities and the latest in learning tools and equipment are critical parts of a postsecondary education,” said Minister Romano. “The need to invest in the maintenance of existing infrastructure is now balanced with the need to invest in new infrastructure which will be a tremendous boost for local communities looking for much needed economic stimulus on the road to recovery. By investing in postsecondary infrastructure, we are supporting economic recovery, creating jobs and ensuring students obtain the skills they need for the in-demand jobs of today and tomorrow.”

“For Northern College, investments like this by the Province allow us to update our campuses and make them a friendly and welcoming place for both students and staff. It will help us complete some necessary infrastructure updates,” said Mitch Dumas, Vice President, Corporate Services of Northern College. “The CERF funding announcement is crucial for our campuses to stay current with emerging technologies and ensure our students can transition seamlessly from student to skilled employee. We thank the Minister for his continued focus and support to the college sector and the needs of the students.”