Happenings at First United Church – Fourth Sunday of Advent

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 20 December 2020.

2 Samuel 7: 1-11, 16 Who will build God’s house?

Luke 1: 47-55 Song of Mary.

or

Psalm 89: 1-4, 19-26 I will sing of God’s steadfast love.

Romans 16: 25-27 Glory to the only wise God, through Jesus Christ.

Luke 1: 26-38 The angel Gabriel visits Mary.

To Ponder: What does it mean to be Christ’s body?

Where is God calling us to be Christ’s body?

Gathering – Advent-Christmas-Epiphany 2020-2021 – pg. 13, Used With Permission

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518.

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.