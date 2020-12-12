East Algoma OPP – Arrests made after Robbery

On December 9, 2020, at approximately 5:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a residence on Ste Camillus Crescent in Elliot Lake in regards to a robbery occurrence.

The complainant had reported that person entered their residence, assaulted them with a handgun, stole money, a cell phone, and suspected cocaine, then departed. After police investigation, the accused persons were located in a car at a restaurant on Highway 108. Subsequently, all persons in the car were arrested.

Jean-Paul (JP) LEONARD, 61 years of age, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Robbery Using a Firearm (Restricted or Prohibited), contrary to section 344(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 355(b) of the CC,

Fail to Comply With Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Richard LIZOTTE, 66 years of age, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Robbery Using a Firearm (Restricted or Prohibited), contrary to section 344(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 355(b) of the CC,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

The accused persons appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on December 10, 2020.