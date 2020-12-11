Morning News – December 11

Weather:



Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 6 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 6 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.

Tonight – Overcast. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill near minus 19.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health):

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 65,363 61 1 60 0 Updated: December 9, 10:50 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review. Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.



News Tidbits:

A huge thank you to Manitoulin Transport who donated $1000 to the Wawa Community Food Bank!

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Superior North Catholic District School Board confirmed that an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Holy Saviour Catholic School in Marathon.

The return of students from Southern Ontario will begin shortly. If you have a student returning this weekend, a weather alert for the North Bay and Manitoulin regions has been issued for this weekend. 10 to 25 cm of snow is expected and will bring poor road conditions due to accumulating snow. The rest of Southern Ontario will have a mixed bag of snow, ice pellets, rain, and fog.

Yesterday the announcement was made that the 2021 International 500 Snowmobile Race in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. has been cancelled.

The Honourable Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board and Minister Responsible for Digital and Data Transformation, to make an announcement about postsecondary education at 10 a.m.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development; Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues; Jane McKenna, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development; and Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook, will make an announcement in Hamilton about employment training at 12 Noon.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and General Rick Hillier (retired), Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, to make an announcement at 3 p.m.