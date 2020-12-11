62nd COVID-19 case reported by APH

It is not known how this case of COVID-19 was transmitted. APH cites “Unknown exposure means the person did not have recent international travel or close contact with a known confirmed case. How the person acquired the virus is not known.”
Status of cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|66,264
|62
|2
|60
|0
|Updated: December 11, 2020, 1:57 p.m.
Algoma Cases by Area of Residence
|Region
|Recent COVID-19 cases
|Public health measures
|Algoma
|Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|
Protect yourself
Protect others
|Central and
East Algoma
|No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
| Elliot Lake
and area
|No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
|North Algoma
|No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
| Sault Ste. Marie
and area
|Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Updated: December 11, 2020 2:00 p.m.
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (57)
|Yes
|Updated: December 11, 2020 2:00 p.m.
