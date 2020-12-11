Breaking News

62nd COVID-19 case reported by APH

It is not known how this case of COVID-19 was transmitted. APH cites “Unknown exposure means the person did not have recent international travel or close contact with a known confirmed case.  How the person acquired the virus is not known.”

 

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases		 Active
cases		 Resolved
cases (2)		 Deceased
66,264 62 2 60 0
Updated: December 11, 2020, 1:57 p.m.

 

Algoma Cases by Area of Residence

 

Region Recent COVID-19 cases Public health measures
Algoma Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

Protect yourself

 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are not a part of your immediate household. The fewer close contacts you have, the less risk of exposure.
  • Stay at least 2 metres or 6 feet apart from other people at all times.
  • Avoid non-essential travel.

Protect others

  • Stay home if you are sick, even with mild symptoms.
  • Screen your children for symptoms every day before school and keep them home if sick.
  • Wear a mask or face covering in all indoor public places.
Central and
East Algoma 		 No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
 Elliot Lake
and area		 No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
 North Algoma No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
 Sault Ste. Marie
and area		 Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
  Updated: December 11, 2020 2:00 p.m.

 

 

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
Central & East Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (57) Yes
  Updated: December 11, 2020 2:00 p.m.

 

